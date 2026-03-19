James Paul Lacek Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2026 with his family by his side.

Jim was born on December 27, 1945, in West Virginia. He was the kind of man people could count on, steady and hardworking. He didn’t need a lot of attention or praise. He just showed up, did what needed to be done, and took care of what needed to be taken care of.

He is survived by his three sons: Jim and his wife Chrissy, Chris and his wife Angie, and Rick and his wife Melanie. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he was incredibly proud of. In addition to his immediate family, Jim opened his home to several exchange students, all whom lovingly called him Dad.

Jim was a simple man in the best sense of the word. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1964 through 1966, spending his entire tenure in West Germany. Upon his return to the United States, he settled in Michigan where he never missed a chance to talk about the Detroit Lions. He stuck with them his whole life, through the good seasons and the tough ones. One of his long-held hopes was to see them win a Super Bowl. They didn’t quite get there during his lifetime, but that never stopped him from believing they would. That was just Jim, loyal, hopeful, and always sticking with his team.

Those who knew him will remember his stories, his quiet strength, and the way he cared about the people around him. He will be deeply missed by his family and by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his wife Diane, father John Lacek, mother Betty Lacek, brother Rick Lacek, and sister Barbara.

His memory will live on in the stories shared, the lessons he passed down, and in every fall Sunday when the Lions take the field. In closing, his sons simply ask that you wish for the Detroit Lions to win a Super Bowl in their lifetimes — so they can celebrate it in honor of their father.

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service.

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