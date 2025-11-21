OBITUARY: James Milton ‘Tootie’ Kelton

James Milton “Tootie” Kelton’s life came to an end on Monday, November 17, 2025, at his son’s residence in Madison, Tennessee, at the age of 86. James was born on December 11, 1938, in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents William Kelton and Audrey Ridley.

He leaves to cherish his memories, son, James “Munchie” Kelton; grandsons, Jordyn Kelton and Jacian Kelton; step-granddaughter, Janiah Davis; step-children, Michelle Lane and Michael Lane; sister, Katie Lejuana Kelton Prince, Franklin, TN; niece, Mattie Kelton Scruggs; nephews, Clark “Peaches” Prince, Ronald “Bubba” Prince, Gregory ” Scotty” Prince, Joseph “JoJo” Patrick and Howard “Sonny” Kelton, Jr.; cousins and many friends

Mr. Kelton will lie in state on Friday, November 28, 2025, from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 11 until 12 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street, Franklin, TN, with funeral to begin at 12 Noon, Pastor James A. Hambrick, officiating and Elder Sharon Martin, eulogist. Interment Toussiant L`Overture Cemetery, Franklin, TN. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

