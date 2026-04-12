Mr. James “Jamie” Clark, Jr. age 55, of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of Lewisburg, TN died Monday, April 6, 2026 following an extended illness. Born in Williamson Co. TN, Jamie was a son of James Milton Clark, Sr and Patricia Neal McKinney who survives. He worked as a carpenter for many years and will be missed by his family and many friends. He was known as a Jack of all trades who loved fishing and being outside and on the water who also enjoyed hunting. Jamie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Snookie Neal and Bob and Janie Clark; his brother-in-law, Tony Smithson: an uncle, Jay W. Neal; an aunt, Peggy Neal.

Survived by his parents, James Clark Sr. and Patricia McKinney; 2 daughters, Monica Chumley and Kayla Frizzell; 3 sons, Jake Clark, Hunter (Alyssa) Clark and Lucas Clark; his “Old Lady”; Amanda Beard; 3 sisters, Cindy Smithson, Julie Belcher and Megan (Randy) Moore; a brother, Jessie Clark; several nieces and nephews. 4 grandchildren, Jasper, Liam, Izzy and Harper Clark.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lawrence Funeral Home on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

For those who wish Memoral Donations may be made to Hospice Compassus 830 Hatcher Lane, Columbia, TN 38401.

Funeral Services Provided By Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services 203 South Horton Pkwy P.O. Box 8, Chapel Hill, TN 37034.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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