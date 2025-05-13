OBITUARY: James Michael ‘Willham’ Smith

James Michael “Willham” Smith’s life came to an end on May 9, 2025 at the age of 66 at Alive Hospice Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee.

Mr. Smith was born September 8, 1958 in Davidson County, Tennessee to the parents of Bob James Smith and Dinah Mae Lee.

He leaves to cherish his many memories children, Shawn (Dennis) Hunter, Anthony Smith, Tiffany (JoShanda) Smith-Odems, Jarus Smith and JaMichael Smith; grandchildren, Decarius (Madison) Hunter, Trevon Hunter, Saniya Hunter, Calese Carothers, Khloe Smith and Cheyenne Smith; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Hunter and Braylon Hunter; siblings, Letitia Baugh, Anthony Smith, Linda (George) Gibson, TX, Bradley Smith, Sandra Dixon and Diane Cunningham; uncle, William Joslin, aunt, Yolanda Joslin, devoted cousin, Evelyn Duke, devoted friend, Donnell Lane; forever cherished by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Mr. Smith will lie in state on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 11 until 12 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street with funeral to follow. Reverend James Hambrick, officiating, Reverend William Joslin, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

