OBITUARY: James Michael “Mike” Peay

James Michael “Mike” Peay, age 57, of Franklin, TN passed away September 14, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mike was born in Franklin, TN and was a long- time resident of Williamson County. He was the son of the late Seth Thomas Peay, Sr. and Alice Walls Smith. Mike owned and operated Construction Ventures in Franklin for the last 31 years. He loved Antique Cars, Golf, Playing Cards, and teaching his son and daughter things he knew through projects around their homes. Mike was a man of great integrity who loved his family, and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlyn Peay and her fiancé Chase Chunn, son, Jake Peay, brothers, Sam (Mechelle) Moss, Thomas Peay, Gary (Deanna) Smith, sister, Deana (Bryon) Waters, special friends, Kent Gregory, David Lane, and Harrison Crabtree.

A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held Sunday September 19, 2021, at 2:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Hoby King officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00PM until 2:00PM on Sunday. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are: Sam Moss, Jake Peay, Chase Chunn, Kent Gregory, Harrison Crabtree & David Lane.Honorary Pallbearers are his Golfing Friends and Card Playing Buddies.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.