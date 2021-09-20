OBITUARY: James Michael “Mike” Peay

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for James Michael

James Michael “Mike” Peay, age 57, of Franklin, TN passed away September 14, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mike was born in Franklin, TN and was a long- time resident of Williamson County. He was the son of the late Seth Thomas Peay, Sr. and Alice Walls Smith. Mike owned and operated Construction Ventures in Franklin for the last 31 years. He loved Antique Cars, Golf, Playing Cards, and teaching his son and daughter things he knew through projects around their homes. Mike was a man of great integrity who loved his family, and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlyn Peay and her fiancé Chase Chunn, son, Jake Peay, brothers, Sam (Mechelle) Moss, Thomas Peay, Gary (Deanna) Smith, sister, Deana (Bryon) Waters, special friends, Kent Gregory, David Lane, and Harrison Crabtree.

A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held Sunday September 19, 2021, at 2:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Hoby King officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00PM until 2:00PM on Sunday. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are: Sam Moss, Jake Peay, Chase Chunn, Kent Gregory, Harrison Crabtree & David Lane.Honorary Pallbearers are his Golfing Friends and Card Playing Buddies.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here