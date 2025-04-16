OBITUARY: James ‘Meatball’ Jefferson Johnson

James “Meatball” Jefferson Johnson’s life came to an end on Monday, April 14, 2025 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 67.

James “Meatball” was born on December 8, 1957 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee to the parents of Susie Ann and J.D. Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, granddaughter, Angel Johnson; mother, Susie Ann Johnson; sisters, Olivia-Clarke Frierson, Ernestine (Mark) Holt, and Natalie Maria (Chase) Dixon; brother, J.D. (Helen) Johnson, Jr.; fiancé, Philomena Dixon; step-sisters, Mary Ann Alexander, Chicago, IL, and Emmaline Locke; step-brother, Jeffery Ratcliff; aunt, Delores (John) Nevils, devoted aunt, Thelma Sydnor, uncle, Howard McLemore, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Mr. Johnson will lie in state on Friday, April 25, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family will be on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, TN with funeral to begin at 12 Noon, Pastor Kevin Riggs, officiating.

Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

