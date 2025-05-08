OBITUARY: James Max Doyle

James Max Doyle, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Kempton of Hermitage.

A native of Bolivar, Tennessee, he was the son of the late James Tate Doyle and the late Mary Louella Irvin Doyle.

He was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force, with his entire military time spent in Germany.

He spent his career in the communications industry. He loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He enjoyed sports of all kinds, both as a spectator and as a coach. He was a member of 50 forward and the American Legion.

He enjoyed volunteering with VITA, where he helped people with their tax returns.

He was a faithful member of Donelson Freewill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Doyle; stepdaughter, Brenda Tomlin; brother, Ronnie Doyle; sister, Sandra Mai Doyle.

He is survived by his son, James Keith (Dawn) Doyle; stepson, Timmy Tomlin; stepdaughter, Dianne Goodgine; sister-in-law, Rosemary Doyle; grandchildren, Zachary Roark and Trinity Victory-Doyle, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 12 Noon at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Visitation with the family after 3 PM on Saturday.