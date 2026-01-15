OBITUARY: James Luther White

James Luther White, born on February 10, 1939, in Bedford, Indiana, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. He was a loving father, cherished brother, and a devoted friend to many.

James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leta Faye White. Together, they shared a life filled with love and understanding, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by all who knew them.

James is survived by his sons, James Luther White Jr. and Brian Scott Edwards; daughters, Jacqueline Dawn, Judith Ann Nickelson, Janet Sue, Judy King, Pamela Poteete, and Patricia Larkin; his brother, Gary Lee White; and sisters, Brenda Sue Jagger and Donna Kay Lane. He is also survived by his twelve grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to his life.

A visitation to honor the life of James Luther White will be held on January 15, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the same location. In a final farewell, he will be laid to rest at a burial service at 3:00 PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin.

James’s presence will be deeply missed, and his unwavering spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Funeral Service Livestream Today 2:00 – 3:00pm (Central time)

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email