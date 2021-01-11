OBITUARY: James Lighthall Poteete, Jr.

James “Jimmy” Lighthall Poteete, Jr. age 71 of College Grove, TN passed away January 7, 2021. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Lighthall & Marie Poteete.

Jimmy was retired from TN Sheet Metal. He was a member of College Grove Church of Christ.

He is survived by his fiancé, Alice Mosley of Chapel Hill, TN; son, James (Stacy) Poteete of Cumberland Furnace, TN; daughters, Tammy Poteete of Eagleville, TN and Lee (Tony) Cormier of Chapel Hill, TN; step-son, Jamie (Katherine) Baxter of Chapel Hill, TN; brother, Tandy (Kathy) Poteete of College Grove, TN; sisters, Janice (Larry) Lowe of Eagleville, TN, Peggy (Larry) Pitts of Cunningham, TN and Vickie (Roger) Brake of College Grove, TN; grandchildren, Alex (Cameron) Newton, Alyssa Hollingsworth, Anna & Zachary Rabun, Jaimee Poteete, Madison & Wyatt Cormier, Tyler & Aaron Baxter, Carter & Peighton Walk; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Kylie, Laney & Asher Newton.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Monday, January 11, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton officiating. Burial will follow in College Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gabe Brake, Christian Brake, Ben Brake, Scottie Lowe, Emilo Hernandez, Trey Belton, Tony Poteete and Chris Haynes. Memorials may be made to College Grove Church of Christ. Visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com