OBITUARY: James Lewis Bradford

James Lewis Bradford, age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on February 14, 2023.

James was a retired heavy equipment operator with forty years of service.

Preceded in death by parents, Johnny Lewis and Lovel Brown Bradford; sons, Raymond “Gregory” Bradford & James “Alan” Bradford and granddaughter, Mary Lovel Poteete.

Survived by: wife of 70 years, Mary Erwin Bradford; daughter, Gail (Ricky) Poteete; grandchildren, Stefani (Steven) Neal, Greg Bradford (Jamie & her children Jaidan & Ryanna) and Austin Bradford.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3:30 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens – Garden of Peace, Jim Taylor officiating. Active pallbearers will be Sid Erwin, Kevin Erwin, Gary Irwin, Troy Irwin, Greg Bradford and Ricky Poteete. Honorary pallbearer will be Mitzi Wells. Visitation will be one hour prior to the graveside service at

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

