James Leon Johnson, age 65 of Franklin, TN passed away January 10, 2020.

Born to the late Horace JT and Viola Gatties Fisher Johnson. He was formerly employed at Essex, Apcom and Goodyear.

Preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Lee Johnson. Survived by; brother, Horace (Faye) Johnson; sisters; Mary (Charles) Tidwell, Judy Turner, Geneva Howell, Alice (Gerald) Ingram and Rebecca Craft.