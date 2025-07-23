OBITUARY: James Lee Peach Sr.

James Lee Peach, Sr., age 79, passed away peacefully with his children by his side. Born in Cookeville, TN to the late Felix Newton Peach and Martha Lillian Coulson Peach. A lifelong resident of Brentwood, he was a member of one of Williamson County’s pioneer families and held a deep appreciation for the community he called home.

Jim had a deep appreciation and love for horses. An avid horseman in his younger years, he was a whipper in for the Hillsboro Hounds along side his father, Felix, who was the head huntsman. His interests were many; show jumping, fox hunting, western pleasure, trail riding…anything that got him to a barn with his favorite animals. Something he missed in his final years.

A proud veteran of the United States Army, James served during the Vietnam War as a skilled helicopter mechanic. After his service, he was the safety manager for Burns and Baker, building many of the interstates and roads throughout the middle Tennessee area. Later, he opened Triune Saddle Shop, with his business partner and friend, serving the horse community throughout Williamson, Rutherford and Bedford counties. During the time he was part-owner of the little shop with the horse on top in Triune, TN, he began hauling horses and tractors for people he knew leading him to eventually open Bent Tree Transport, where, as owner and operator, he combined his strong work ethic, business acumen and mechanical skills to build a successful business.

Jim was happiest when working in his shop, whether woodworking, working on vehicles or just tackling handyman projects. He had the mind of an engineer and the hands of a craftsman—able to build just about anything, from home additions to horse vans, often without ever needing a measuring tape. He also had a deep love for the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, and had a passion for travel. Over the years, he visited every connecting state in the U.S., with only Hawaii and Alaska left uncharted.

Finally, he was also a faithful member of Garrison United Methodist Church. Though a small community, it was family both literally and figuratively. A family church owing its beginnings, in part, to the Peach family settling in Peach Hollow in the little community just outside of Leiper’s Fork, TN where his Great Grandfather was a circuit riding preacher.

Those left to cherish James’ memory are his children, James “Jimmy” Peach Jr. (Katy), and Jennifer Peach Myers (Donnie); grandchildren, Allison Bledsoe, Drew Bledsoe (Sydney), Hannah Bledsoe, Jack Bledsoe, Eli Myers, Chloe Peach, and Samuel Peach; sister, Sue Wheeley; and the mother of his children, Edith Frazer Peach.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice.