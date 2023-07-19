OBITUARY: James Larry ‘Red Elvis’ Goodwin

James Larry “Red Elvis” Goodwin, age 68 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Graduate of Franklin High School and was a proud “Rebel”. Worked in maintenance with Williamson County School System with 36 years of service. Red Elvis never met a stranger and had friends everywhere he went. The man never met a microphone he didn’t love! Larry adored his family and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Preceded in death by infant son, Joshua James Goodwin and parents, James Paul and Dorothy Earline Moses Goodwin.

Survived by: loving wife, Cheri York; daughter, Jodi (Nick Gillum) Goodwin; sisters, Janie (Richard) Jefferson and Missy Barker; grandchildren, McKenzie and Titan Goodwin; brothers-in-law, Tracy (Jennifer) York and Marty (Kathy) York; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Richard Jefferson, Brian Jefferson, David Epps, Tracy York, Marty York, Alex York, James Heithcock and Freddie Clark.

Honorary pallbearers will be Friends of the Studio and Co-workers at Williamson County School System Maintenance Department.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

