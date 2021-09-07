OBITUARY: James L. Nicks

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for James L. Nicks

James Lawrence Nicks, age 68 of Franklin, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

James was born in Bowling Green, KY, on April 17, 1953, son of the late Lyle & Lucille Nicks.

He graduated as a pharmacist from the University of Kentucky. He owned the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Franklin, TN, for 20 years, and he worked at Vanderbilt Hospital pharmacy for 13 years. He served as an elder at Heritage Church of Christ. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, and collecting Flow Blue china.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Betty (Billingsley) Nicks; daughters, Sarah (Daniel) Dubois & Rachel (Charlie) Nix; siblings, Sarah Nicks, Harold Nicks, Sally Tanaro, Frank Nicks, and Phillip Nicks; grandchildren, Madeline, Benjamin, Amelia, Abigail, Caroline & Griffin; numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Heritage Church of Christ with Brother Steve Blackman officiating. 1 hour visitation prior to service.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Heritage Church of Christ.

A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Nashville, TN, on a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to World Christian Broadcasting, Church of Christ Disaster Relief, Nashville Inner-city Ministry, or Heritage Church of Christ, in loving memory of James Lawrence Nicks.

