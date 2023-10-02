OBITUARY: James Kirby Fewell

James Kirby Fewell passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

He was born September 29, 1952 in Louisville, Ky son to the late Esley and Ruby Fewell.

He is survived by his loving wife Sandra, three children Billy Fewell (Crystal), Stacie Fewell (Jim), Chad Fewell (Liz), brother; Gary Fewell (Sherry); Sisters, Linda Rippy, Sandra Stem, Brenda Murphy (Ronnie), Angela Bailey (Mark), Nancy Wilkerson (Ronnie); grandchildren, Wesley, Mason, Jayden, Brody and Bentley.

James was preceded in death by two brothers Anthony and Randall Fewell.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Ronny Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Jones Chapel Building Fund, 3864 Johnson Hollow Rd, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179.

