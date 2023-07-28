OBITUARY: James Kenneth Stevens Jr.

James (Jim or Jimmy) Kenneth Stevens, Jr., age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2023.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to his parents James Kenneth Stevens, Sr. and Patricia Warren Stevens. He was a beloved son, father, and poppa known for his hearty laugh and bright blue eyes.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1971 and went on to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and Math from MTSU. After graduation, his first job was as a Superintendent at Fayetteville Water Filtration Plant at the age of 21. He then worked at the Water Department in Murfreesboro and finished his career as a chemist for Bridgestone. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Methodist Church.

Jimmy was an avid fisherman and the only thing he loved more was his family. He loved fishing so much he even taught his two daughters. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, horseshoes, playing cards, gardening and family trips to the beach.

You could also find him cheering on one of his favorite sports teams; Tennessee Vols, Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Braves. He loved great music and a bonfire with family and friends. He was the life of the party and to know him was to love him.

He is preceded in death by his father; sister, Valorie Waller; wife, Brenda Herbert.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia; son, James “Tres” Kenneth Stevens, III; daughters, Sabrina Kilgore and Crystal (Jonathan) Webb; grandchildren, Bree Kilgore, Wesley Kilgore, Riley Jo Webb, and Brady Webb; brothers, Dwight Stevens (Darlene), Richard Stevens (Dawn), and Patrick (Beth) Stevens; sister, Lisa (Ray) Crews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 28, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-8:00 PM Thursday, July 27, 2023 and one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Dad ended each call with “have a blessed night and a better day tomorrow” and now he is having the best days, fishing with Jesus.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/