OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Wesley Gossett, Jr.

James “Jimmy” Wesley Gossett, Jr., age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away May 2, 2021.
Preceded in death by son, James Kyle “Jamie” Gossett. He is survived by wife of 50 years, Dianne Jenkins Gossett; son, Chris (Leanne) Gossett; daughters, Tina (Ronnie) Holmes and Angela Cherry; brothers, Jeff (Sherry) Gossett, Jason (Michele) Gossett; parents, James and Alma Carolyn Gossett; grandchildren, Belle Gossett, Brittney Yates, Lauren Yates, Savannah Cherry, Jayden Gossett, Sadie Gossett, Trevor Gossett and Callie May Gossett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Greenbrier Cemetery. Active pallbearers are George Smith, Jeff, Jason, Ethan and Chris Gossett and Brent Fox. Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Eubank, Stan Suggs, Cage London, Chris London, Jonathan Cherry and members of Five Points Church of Christ. Mickey Mathis will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the James “Jimmy” Wesley Gossett, Jr. Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
