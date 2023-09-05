OBITUARY: James ‘Jimmy’ Milton Thompson Jr.

James “Jimmy” Milton Thompson, Jr., age 75 of the Duplex Community, Williamson County, TN passed away September 1, 2023.

Jimmy was born in Williamson County and was a lifelong member & Elder at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and served during the Vietnam War. His devotion to his country continued throughout his life. He retired from Yellow Freight Transportation after thirty years of service. Jimmy loved life and dearly loved his family. He was an amazing “Pop” to his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by twin son, Stacy Lee Thompson; parents, James M. Sr. and Rebecca Glenn Thompson and brother, Dwight David Thompson.

Survived by: wife of 54 years, Brenda Rader Thompson; sons, Bryan (Paula) Thompson and Tracy Linn (Dalaina) Thompson; grandchildren, Jake Thompson, Josh Thompson, Chance Thompson, Lexie Thompson and Callie Grace Thompson; sister, Joyce Thompson Bomar; nieces, Shea (Shane) Richardson and Jacey Bomar and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo and Amber Armistead officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jake Thompson, Chance Thompson, Doug Hayes, Randy Hickman, Tad Thompson, Troy Crutcher, Ronnie Crutcher and Roy “Bubba” Crutcher. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and members of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

