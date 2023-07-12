OBITUARY: James ‘Jimmy’ King

By
Jen Haley
-
James-Jimmy-King

James “Jimmy” King, age 79 of Franklin, Tennessee gained his wings on Monday, July 10, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late German & Bessie King.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba Louise Ingram King; brother, J.T. King and his wife Elizabeth; sister, Jane Raines and her husband Thomas; brother-in-law, Gary Leon Claiborne, Sr.

He is survived by his son, James Allen “Bubba” (Audrey) King of Cornersville, TN; daughter, Regina King of Spring Hill, TN; brother, O.N. (Katherine) King of Ethridge, TN; sister, Linda King Claiborne of Fairview, TN; grandchildren, Taylor King, Katelyn Sheperd and Becky (Josh) Rutledge; great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Rutledge, Lennox Sheperd and Dallas King; many loving nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Charlie and his mules, Shine & John.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Steve King, Nick King, Gary Claiborne, Ed King, Wayne Raines, Bodie Sullivan, Emory Hershberger & Danny Hershberger.

Memorials may be made to the Jimmy King Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Charles Ray Spears
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here