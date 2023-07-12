OBITUARY: James ‘Jimmy’ King

James “Jimmy” King, age 79 of Franklin, Tennessee gained his wings on Monday, July 10, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late German & Bessie King.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba Louise Ingram King; brother, J.T. King and his wife Elizabeth; sister, Jane Raines and her husband Thomas; brother-in-law, Gary Leon Claiborne, Sr.

He is survived by his son, James Allen “Bubba” (Audrey) King of Cornersville, TN; daughter, Regina King of Spring Hill, TN; brother, O.N. (Katherine) King of Ethridge, TN; sister, Linda King Claiborne of Fairview, TN; grandchildren, Taylor King, Katelyn Sheperd and Becky (Josh) Rutledge; great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Rutledge, Lennox Sheperd and Dallas King; many loving nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Charlie and his mules, Shine & John.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Steve King, Nick King, Gary Claiborne, Ed King, Wayne Raines, Bodie Sullivan, Emory Hershberger & Danny Hershberger.

Memorials may be made to the Jimmy King Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

