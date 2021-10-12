OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Hawkins

James “Jimmy” Hawkins, 91, of Arrington, Tennessee, passed away on October 8, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee.

James Hawkins was born in Arrington, Tennessee to J. H Hawkins and Ora G. Hawkins on August 30, 1930. He worked in agriculture and carpentry during his lifetime. An avid champion fox hunter and fox horn blower, Jimmy was well respected in the woods as well as the ball fields. Jimmy played travel and community team baseball and was a devoted baseball fan throughout his life. Jimmy had a great love of the land and enjoyed being with his family, friends and neighbors.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents J. H and Ora Hawkins. Two sisters, Lucille H Jewell and brother-in-law, Malcolm F Jewell, sister Edith H. Baskin and brother in-law Moses Baskin. Jimmy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12:00pm at Triune United Methodist Church Cemetery, Arrington, TN. Pallbearers will be Tommy Lamb, George Lamb, Jamie Yates, Tyrone Ridley, Tyler King, and Dale Roberson.

Memorials may be given to Guardian Hospice, 741 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 102, Franklin, TN 37067-2743. The family of James Hawkins wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Guardian Hospice and Claiborne & Hughes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A special Thank You to friends Russell and Lori Cooper, Sylvia Couch, Jamie Yates, Mike and Jackie Freeman and Resa.