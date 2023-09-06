OBITUARY: James ‘Jimmy’ D. Pewitt

James “Jimmy” D. Pewitt, age 64 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023.

He was born in Franklin to the late John B. Pewitt and Marie Wilson Conner.

He was a retired mechanic and formerly worked at Alexander Ford. Jimmy also worked for the Williamson County Highway Department for many years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Shelby Anderson, Carolyn Blackburn, and Louise Britt; brother, Randy Pewitt.

He is survived by his siblings, Dianne (Wayne) Hamblen, John (Dione) Pewitt, Kim (Tony) Lorance, Libby Southern, Misty (Mark) Anderson, Linda Lassiter and Shirley (Gary) Adcock; aunt, Shirley Keith; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation for Jimmy will be held from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

