Mr James “Jimmie” Owen, age 84, of Columbia, TN died June 2, 2026. Born in College Grove, TN, Jimmie was a son of the late Robert Henry Owen and Robbie Ruth Lynch Owen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Ruth Owen; 6 brothers, C.B., Ollie Lee, Buddie, Roy, Ed and Jesse Owen; 4 sisters, Lorrine, Myrtle Ruth, Billie, and Patsy; 2 Grandchildren, Joseph “Joey” Owen and Lauren Downs.

The center of Jimmie’s heart was his love for his family who he considered his greatest accomplishment in life. He was a hard working man having built houses for 50 plus years. Jimmie loved baseball, softball and football. He coached for 40 years and during that period took his Little League baseball team to win the Little League World Series.

Survived by his daughter, Connie Rae (Jeff) Kotarek of Cadiz, KY; 3 sons, James “Bubba” Owen and wife Cissy of Antioch, TN, Robert Owen and wife Beth of Nolensville, TN, and Bradd Banks of Smyrna, TN; a sister, Ann (Ed) Danner of AZ; 6 grandchildren, Mesa Dobson, Erin Thurmond, Taylor Owen, River Banks, Hannah Owen, Evan Owen and Kinsley Owen; Great-grandchildren, Bryce, Daisy, Iris, Mallory, Noah, Owen, Leo, Lyric and Brents.

Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2026 from 11AM – 3:00PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 3:00PM from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will be at Owen Cemetery in Eagleville, TN.

Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.