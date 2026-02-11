James “Jim” William Wood, age 81, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2026.

Born on January 11, 1945, in Binghamton, New York, Jim was the son of the late Edwin Murray Wood and Shirley Rodgers Wood. He lived a life marked by quiet strength, curiosity, and steady devotion to those he loved.

Jim dedicated over 30 years of his professional life to Fleetguard Industries, where he was respected for his strong work ethic, reliability, and integrity. His career was an important and meaningful part of his life, and he valued the relationships he built with colleagues over the years.

A true renaissance man, Jim was equally at ease discussing politics over morning coffee or enjoying vintage disco music. He had a rescuer’s heart and helped hundreds of kittens find loving homes. Known for his calm presence and gentle humor, Jim modeled kindness, and integrity to those around him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Beth Wood; his daughter, Lexie Wood; his grandson, Bradley Johnson; his sister, Jendi Gertz (Blythe Landry); his brothers, Jon Wood and Tom Wood; his uncle, Tom Rogers (Ann Rogers); and friends Maria Callahan and Patricia Jaggers.

Jim will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

