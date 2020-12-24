OBITUARY: James “Jim” William Smith

James “Jim” William Smith age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away December 22, 2020.

Jim graduated from the University of Tennessee and received a degree from Harvard University in Business Administration. He retired from First American National Bank after 42 years of service.

He served our country in the US Army and was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

Survived by: son, James W., Jr. (Jennifer) Smith; daughters, Jan (Tom) Weatherman, Sherry (Ken) Blackburn and Lori (Joel) Pope; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Cam) Goodwin, Allison Weatherman, Matthew (Christen) Blackburn, Katy (Stephen) Sargent, James W. III (Shannon) Smith, Erin Smith (Bo) Sanford and Joshua W. (Bre) Smith and twelve great grandchildren.

Private Graveside Service will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Operation Smile www.operationsmile.org