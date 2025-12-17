OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Thomas DeHart

James “Jim” Thomas DeHart, age 79, passed away on December 8th, 2025 just three days before his 80th birthday. A longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee, Jim lived a life marked by integrity, hard work, and deep devotion to his family.

Born on December 11, 1945, in Staunton, VA, Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves before launching a distinguished 40-year career in real estate in Williamson County where his name became synonymous with trust, hustle, and heart. Jim believed in doing business the right way, and his reputation reflected that. He didn’t just sell property; he built relationships that lasted.

In 1986, Jim was honored to serve as President of the Williamson County Association of Realtors, leading the organization with the same integrity and warmth that defined every deal he ever made. For four decades he helped families buy and sell homes, but more importantly, he built lifelong friendships along the way. To Jim, a handshake meant something, and a client quickly became a friend. He never met a stranger, never forgot a name, and never let a friend or neighbor go without.

Jim was married to his high school sweetheart for 50 plus years, Sharon, who preceded him in death. Together they built a strong family and a meaningful life rooted in love, faith, and shared values. Sharon was deeply loved by all who knew her, and she played a foundational role in shaping the man Jim became—personally, professionally, and as the heart of his family.

In his later years, Jim found companionship and joy again and was married to his wife, Gayla Moore DeHart with whom he shared the final two years of his life. Gayla brought care, friendship, and love during this season, and the family is grateful for the comfort, support, and presence she gave him.

Above all else, Jim adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were his greatest pride and joy. He showed his love through steady presence, loyalty, and quiet strength, leaving behind a legacy of family that will continue for generations. Survived by: son, Thomas Dale “Thad” (Cynthia “Sis”) DeHart; daughter, Lisa DeHart (Ridley) Barron; sister, Cheryl (Jim) Floyd; grandchildren, Carrie & Thomas DeHart, Morgan (Alex) Heckman, Landon (Wade) Wenrick, Abby (Trevor) Lieffring and Harrison Barron; great grandchildren, Grey, Wells and Miller Heckman, Hollis and Indiana Wenrick and other loving family members.

A service with military honors of Jim’s extraordinary life will be held in Franklin, TN, the town he called home for decades, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Williamson Memorial with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Williamson County Association of Realtors’ Good Works Foundation scholarship fund. https://square.link/u/xDsGuIFj

Jim will be remembered for his honesty, his dedication to family, and a life well lived—one built on love, trust, and commitment. Well done, good and faithful friend. The world was kinder because you were here.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

