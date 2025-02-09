OBITUARY: James “Jim” Shannon Norman

James Shannon “Jim” Norman, age 91 of Brentwood, TN passed away February 8, 2025. Jim retired after 40 years as Administrative Services Officer with Metropolitan Nashville Water Department.

Preceded in death by first wife of 48 years and mother of his children, Rachel English Norman; daughter, Irene Norman; second wife of 18 years, Martha Lewis Norman; parents, Charles Henry Jr. and Jean Reid Shannon Norman; brother, Richard Norman; sisters, Dorothy Nelson Pearson and Frances Graves.

Survived by: sons, Chuck (Lydia) Norman and Richard (Dot) Norman; daughter, Marie (Johnny) Davis; grandchildren, Tyler Norman, Maggie Norman, Josh (Janee’) Norman, Sarah (Matthew) Lazenby, Beau (Tata) Bridges, Zach Bridges, Michael Batts and Richard Holzer; great grandchildren, Annabelle Kitchens, Laramie Norman and Stetson Lazenby.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 PM Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice. Visitation with the family will be 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com