OBITUARY: James “Jim” Robert

James “Jim” Robert passed away peacefully on December 16, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee. Born on February 10, 1936, in St. Paul, Minnesota, whose life was defined by his dedication to service, education, and faith.Survived by his loving wife Shirley Robert; children James Ralph (Irene) Robert, Jr., Michael Arthur (Deb) Robert; stepchildren, Billy Joe (Debbie) Carter, Jonathan Lee (Kathy) Carter, Jan Carter Stumbo, Jean C. Atkinson; grandchildren James Ralph (Karlie) Robert, III., Matthew Ryan Robert, Piper McKinley Robert, Walker Michael Robert, Caroline (Brad) Gresham, Julia Layne Carter, Nicholas (Christy) Carter, Alexander (Jane) Carter, Morgan (Tyler) Jones, Carter (Haley) Atkinson, DeMoss Stumbo, Dewey Stumbo;step grandchildren Anthony Meza, Natalie (Joe) Meza-Johnson, Marco Meza; great grandchildren, Elijah James Robert, Jeremiah Paul Robert, Kylie Lea Robert, Noah Sean Carter, Moore Isabella Carter, Nicholas O’Brien Carter, Jr., Marceline E Carter, Riley Marie Jones, and Lila Lane Rasmussen .

Jim’s journey of knowledge began at the University of Minnesota, where he earned his Bachelor of Civil Engineering in 1959, paving the way for a lifelong career that spanned decades. He furthered his academic pursuits at The Ohio State University, obtaining a Master of City and Regional Planning in 1966. This robust educational foundation led him to a fulfilling career at DuPont and Tycon, where he honed his skills and contributed significantly to his field.

Jim’s commitment to education didn’t stop with his professional endeavors; he also imparted his wealth of knowledge as an adjunct professor at Ohio State, MTSU, Trevecca, and Columbia State. His passion for teaching left a lasting impression on countless students, inspiring them to pursue their own dreams in the realm of engineering and planning.

A man of honor, Jim proudly served as a Captain in the United States Navy, showcasing his unwavering dedication to his country. His military service instilled in him values of discipline, integrity, and leadership, which he carried throughout his life.

Since 1966, Jim was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where he lived out his faith with profound commitment. He served as Elder Emeritus, pouring three decades of his life into various roles within the congregation. As President of the church and through his involvement as a Lay Minister and Stephan Minister, he touched the lives of many, offering guidance, support, and friendship. His leadership extended beyond the local church; he was also involved nationally with the Lutheran Hour Ministries and the LLL, contributing his time and talents to uplift his faith community.

Jim was honored to serve on the Old Hickory Credit Union Board of Directors, where his passion for financial literacy and community shone bright. His contributions were marked by a spirit of generosity and a desire to help others.

While his professional and community achievements are noteworthy, it was Jim’s loving nature and the lives he touched that truly characterized him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, faith, and service that will be cherished by all who knew him.

As we remember James “Jim” Robert, we celebrate a life richly lived. His memory will forever shine brightly in our hearts, reminding us of the impact one person can make in the lives of many.