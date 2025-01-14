OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Reid Szatkowski

James “Jim” Reid Szatkowski, age 84 of Thompsons Station, TN formerly of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on January 12, 2025.

He was born in Bloomington, IN to the late Marion & Madge Szatkowski. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He owned and operated State Farm Ins. Co. in Largo, FL where he retired.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Porgal Szatkowski of Thompsons Station, TN; son, Jim (Michelle) Szatkowski of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Sandy (Bob) Lovejoy of Boone, NC; brother, Steve (Wendy) Szatkowski of Morristown, TN; grandchildren, Cory Szatkowski, Collin Szatkowski, Casey Szatkowski, Bryan Cole and Shannon Cole.

Memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mark Lohman will officiate. A private inurnment will be held at Willaimson Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://give.michaeljfox.org/.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email