OBITUARY: James (Jim) Murray Brotherton

James (Jim) Murray Brotherton, born May 26, 1937 in Detroit, Mich. to Richard James and Marie Alice Brotherton (Langlois). He died January 28, 2021 at the age of 83, in Franklin, Tenn.

He married his beloved wife Mercedes Brotherton (Ross), on December 31, 2005. Living in Michigan for a majority of his life, he and Mercedes moved to a suburb of Nashville, Tenn. in 2014 to be closer to family and grandchildren.

James enlisted to serve in the United States Navy in 1955. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University and then graduated from Oakland University, earning two Master’s degrees. He taught English Literature at Utica High School in Michigan for 30 years, until his retirement. Known best for his kindness, quick wit, silly personality, generosity, and the love of those who had the pleasure to know him; he will be missed greatly.

Mr. Brotherton is survived by his two daughters, Michele Litkenhaus (Brotherton) of San Diego, Cali. Christine Flott (Brotherton) and husband Charles, of Franklin, Tenn. Four grandsons Braydon Litkenhaus, Isaac Litkenhaus, Mitchell Flott, and Miles Flott. His former wife, Patricia Brotherton, of Columbia, Tenn. Three sisters Patricia Boljesic; Barbara Sosnowski and her husband, Edward; and Judy Spratke and her husband, James. His brother Richard Brotherton and his wife, Brenda. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son Mark Brotherton; his brother Michael Brotherton; and his sister Phyllis Spellman.