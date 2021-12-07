OBITUARY: James “Jim” Murphy

James “Jim” Murphy, age 89, of Brentwood, TN passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores DePriest Murphy; son, Jamy (Lisa) Murphy; daughter, Kelly Murphy; granddaughters, Rachael Snow, Larissa (Adam) Beecher, Jessica Murphy, Mallory (Scott) Wesson; great- grandchildren, Casey and Stephanie Mobley, Emma Grace, Lilli, and Murphy Beecher, Addison Murphy, Novella and Corbin Wesson; sister-in-law, Kylene (Bruce) Allbright; and canine campion, Milly-Jo.

Mr. Murphy was a Marine Veteran of the Korean War, a Belmont graduate, and retiree of the Federal Reserve Bank Nashville Branch. He was a long-time member of Brentwood Civitan and coach of girls’ softball for many years.

A celebration of life service will be held at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN. Visitation with family and friends will begin at ten o’clock in the morning prior to service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, in Brentwood, TN.