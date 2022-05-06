OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Leroy Henke

James “Jim” Leroy Henke, age 79 of Brentwood, TN passed away on May 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Dalton, NE to Henry and Stella Hoefer Henke.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother Stella Henke; father Henry Henke; and siblings Marcella Wheeler, Ray Henke, Rita Bennett, Lloyd Henke, Marie Fraass, Cyril Henke, and Don Henke.

Jim is survived by wife Judy Henke; son Jason (Leslie) Henke; daughter Jodi (Jamie) Reiter; grandchildren Emerson Henke, Sterling Henke, Kellen Reiter, and Kamryn Reiter; brother Joe (Emily) Henke; and many cherished nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The youngest of nine, Jim grew up on a farm near Dalton, NE. Baseball was an early passion of his. He graduated from Dalton High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Colorado State University.

Jim was a well respected junior and high school math teacher and coach (golf, basketball, football) during his professional career of more than four decades, a majority of which was spent at Gothenburg Jr-Sr High School in Gothenburg, NE. Utilizing his God-given talents, the life-long Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan dedicated his life to instructing and encouraging his students and the student athletes he coached, preparing them for life.

Jim led his Gothenburg Swedes golf teams to State several times. He received a 25-year award from the Nebraska School Activities Association in 2008. He enjoyed worshiping his Savior Jesus Christ at Zion Lutheran Church in Gothenburg, NE for decades and Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, TN for 12 years. Jim found great joy serving others and spending time with his wife of nearly 54 years and his children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 AM at Fellowship Bible Church, 1210 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027 with interment at Williamson Memorial Gardens and a lunch reception following. Pastor Rob Sweet will officiate. Visitation will be held at 10 AM at Fellowship Bible Church.

In the spirit of Jim’s love of instilling life-enhancing teaching in others and coaching golf, the family requests that donations be made to the PGA Tour First Tee Foundation, in lieu of flowers: firsttee.org/donate

