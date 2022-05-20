OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Leroy Green

Mr. James “Jim” Leroy Green passed into heaven on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the age of 80 in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a genuine friend to many.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Barbara Green of Leipers Fork, TN; sons, James “Jamey” Leroy Green, Jr. of Leipers Fork, TN, John Corbin (Neely) Green of Leipers Fork, TN, David Anthony Green of Leipers Fork, TN and Joseph Allen Delacy (Diane) Green of Dickson, TN; grandchildren, Taylor (Patrick) Johnson, Madison Green, Eleanor Green, Joseph Green, John “Jack” Green, Jocie Green, Patrick Green, Nathaniel (Rachel) Green and Sarah (Donovan) Bagget; great-grandchildren, Malakai, Mary Anna, Natalie, Estella, Jude, Valarie, Gabriel, Matthew, Mckinzie, Nathalie and Madeline; sister, Rhetta (David) Montfort of Cuthbert, GA; and brother, GA State Representative Gerald Greene of Cuthbert, GA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Elise Greene, his sister, Mary Anne Bland, and his brother, Horace Greene.

Jim was born on March 17, 1942 in Randolph County, Southwest GA.

He grew up happily on his family farm, where he learned to care for animals and developed his talent for gardening. He loved to share stories of his childhood with his children and grandchildren.

In 1960, Jim joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Turner Airforce Base in Albany, GA. He was in active service as an airman in the medical and pharmaceutical division for 4 years and then in the reserve for another 2 years.

In 1961, he married Barbara Ann Ledden, his high school sweetheart. After completing his service in 1964, he worked as a salesman in Georgia before he and his family moved to Middle TN. They eventually settled in Leipers Fork, where he was a respected and beloved member of the community for 50 years.

Jim had a strong love of God and was active in the Forrest Hills Baptist Church, Ridgeview, and finally, the GateHouse Church. Jim was devoted to his family and had a kind, loyal and generous heart.

When his sons were growing up, he enthusiastically supported their artistic endeavors and coached their little league teams. A talented singer and performer himself, he was instrumental in the founding and total remodeling of the Boiler Room Theatre in Franklin, TN, building many sets and occasionally performing onstage.

He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, often taking his grandchildren fishing with him. Jim was a skilled carpenter and builder. He built several homes in Williamson County and his custom cabinetry can be found in kitchens, wine rooms, libraries, and bathrooms throughout Middle TN.

He founded Leipers Fork Cabinets and worked side by side with his son, Corbin, every day for years. He was always passionate about teaching others to do things the “right” way and was delighted when his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Taylor, joined the team.

Jim’s distinctive way with words, ability to tell a story, and sense of humor led to more than one person commenting that a reality TV show could have been built around him. His mind remained as sharp as his wit, and he continued to fish, garden, and work in his woodshop until the day he died. He will be missed more than words can say.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 19, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

