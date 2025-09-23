OBITUARY: James (Jim) Jamieson

James (Jim) Jamieson was born in Chalybeate, Mississippi, on August 25, 1936, to Carl and Annie Horton Jamieson. After an extended illness, Jim passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89 in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shelley Palmer Jamieson; children, Doug (Ginger), David (Karen), and Melissa (Rob); six grandchildren, and soon to be seven great-grandchildren.

Jim was a CPA. He had various careers in industrial and public accounting, then retired as a professor of accounting at Belmont University. He served in leadership roles with AICPA, PEI, and NAA.

He was an active member of Brentwood Baptist Church for almost 50 years, serving in various roles including deacon, SS teacher of preschoolers and adults, Chairman of Finance Committee, and mission trips sponsored by the IMB.

He was the chaplain of American Legion #156. The recorded interview featuring his military story is available at The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

His hobbies included woodworking, boating, golfing, and gardening.

He was well known for his dry wit and was dearly loved by his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, at Brentwood Baptist Church in Baskin Chapel. Preceded by a visitation at 11 a.m. in the Main Atrium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Hope for the World Mission Offering at Brentwood Baptist Church.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care from the staff and management of Canterfield.

