OBITUARY: James “Jim” Irvin Irby

Jim Irby passed away on August 24, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Steve) Bennett; grandchildren, Abbey (Chris) Lanigan, Kirby Bennett and Will Bennett; great grandchildren, Owen and Jack Lanigan; former wife, Claudine Davis Irby and brother, Robert “Bobby” (Nadine) Irby, Jr.
Jim retired from William F. Miller and Associates. A resident of Brentwood for 40 years, he was very involved in the community as a member of Brentwood Baptist Church for 40 years and Brentwood Country Club for 29 years. An avid sportsman, Jim was a hunter, fisherman, golfer and lover of all sports.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church Missions, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
To leave a condolence or share a memory of Jim visit the Tribute Wall.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of James “Jim” Irvin Irby, please visit our Tribute Store.
