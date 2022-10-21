OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Harvey Owens

James “Jim” Harvey Owens was born on December 30, 1943, in Electra, Texas, to Dardanella and Harvey Owens, Jim passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, he was 78 years old.

Jim attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in Biology. He then attended UT Health Houston School of Dentistry, graduating in May 1971 with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery.

Jim married the love of his life, Alice “Gail” Harvey, on June 10, 1966. They eventually moved to Arlington, Texas, where he practiced dentistry and raised his family until his retirement in 2000. Jim and Gail moved to Franklin, TN, in February 2002 in time to welcome his first grandson.

Jim loved to help others. He served many years in the Lions Club, coached numerous little league teams, and taught Sunday School. He was a Deacon and active in the senior ministry of Brentwood Baptist Church. He and Gail also volunteered every year at Room at the Inn. Jim was passionate about teaching others the grace God offers through his son, Jesus Christ, the author and perfecter of our faith. His greatest gift to his family is the secure knowledge that we will meet again in heaven.

Jim loved sports and was an avid golfer. He loved to watch and coach his son Paul in baseball. He and his family loved camping in their RV, traveling to Colorado, and spending long weekends at Lake Palestine. In his later years, he and Gail enjoyed round dancing at Fun Valley with their friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Paul Owens; brother, Michael Owens; nephew, Kyle Mcknight; and sister Becky Owens McKnight.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Gail Owens, daughter Jennifer Kasick, son-in-law Mike Kasick, daughter-in-law Tara Owens, brother-in-laws Bill McKnight and Todd Harvey, nieces LeighAnn Yeary, Vanessa Weir, and Melissa Mitchell; four grandchildren, Madeline Owens, Jameson Owens, Jake Kasick, Josh Kasick; and several great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Brentwood Baptist Church located at 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood TN, Entrance G, Hudson Hall. Visitation with the family will be held from 12 pm-2 pm and the service will begin at 2 pm.

In remembrance of Jim, donations can be made to Room at the Inn or Sweet Sleep.

