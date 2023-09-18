OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Francis Minogue

James ”Jim” Francis Minogue, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2023.

Jim was born in Mineola, New York on November 20, 1942, son of the late James and Kathryn Minogue.

He grew up in New York, New York and attended Chaminade High School. After high school, he attended the University of Dayton as an ROTC participant and played the trumpet in the Dayton Flyers Marching Band, where he met the love of his life Kathleen, “Kathy” Cool. Jim graduated in 1964 as a second lieutenant with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and went on to serve in the United States Army as Captain of the Artillery division in Korea.

Jim and Kathy married June 25, 1966, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria, Ohio, most recently celebrating 57 years of marriage. His wife survives in Murfreesboro.

Also surviving are his sister Eilleen (John) Lamb; five daughters Marianne Minogue, Michelle (Scott) Sanders, Maureen Minogue, Marie Shaw, Melissa (Jared) Moody; nine grandchildren Amber (Jake), Kelsie, Anthony, Connor, Carson, Sydney, Ethan, Olivia and Makayla.

He was preceded in death by his twin sister Patricia Runberg, and son-in-law Jon Mark Shaw.

Jim was a Certified Public Accountant for more than 40 years in Cleveland, OH, and Brentwood, TN. He was a two-time cancer survivor, as a result, suffered profound hearing loss which led to his involvement and leadership and in the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA). He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN as an usher, Cursillo participant, men’s group member, and faith based social group participant.

He was an avid reader and loved books by James Patterson and Louis L’Amour. He also enjoyed listening to big band music and playing cards with his family and friends, particularly euchre and pinochle. Jim loved following his favorite sports teams from Cleveland and Nashville and enjoyed golfing and playing basketball.

Jim was a devoted husband and father. He will be remembered as a true family man who loved Jack Daniels and was known by all for his quick wit and humorous sayings. He always flashed a big smile and was quick to put others at ease with laughter.

The family will hold visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 AM with Father Joe McMahon officiating. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in the Holy Family prayer garden columbarium following the 9:00 AM Mass.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hearing Loss Association of America, Holy Family Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society in loving memory of James Frances Minogue.

