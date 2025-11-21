OBITUARY: James “Jim” Finney

James “Jim” Dennis Finney, 90, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by family.

Born November 4,1935 In Louisville, Kentucky, Jim (or “Bud” as he was known growing up) graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1953 and continued his studies at the Speed School, University of Louisville, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. After graduation, he moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, where he began his career at what is now Eastman Chemical Company. Jim later earned his MBA from the University of Tennessee in 1974 and retired from Eastman after a distinguished career.

Jim met his future wife Ellen Hillis, from McMinnville, TN at Eastman, and married in 1964, beginning their 61-year marriage. Together they raised two children, John (Christine) Finney of Zurich, Switzerland and Anne Anderson of Brentwood, TN, who, along with Ellen, survive him. Jim is also survived by his two grandchildren, Evan and Mary Kate Anderson of Brentwood, TN; his younger sisters, Jane (Martin, deceased) Grimm and Mary Agnes (Robert) Hanks, both of Louisville, KY, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry M. and Blanche Veeneman Finney, and siblings Mary Anne, Jack (Rosemary), and Charles (Betty) Finney.

In Kingsport, Jim was deeply involved in his community and parish, St. Dominic Catholic Church. A musician since his high school and college days, Jim was a longtime trombone player in the Kingsport Community Band. Starting when his son John was a Boy Scout and for many years after, Jim was Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 255. Jim enjoyed weekend rides with the Kingsport Bicycle Association and was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, where he was honored with the Art Roper Kiwanian of the Year Award.

Jim loved to spend hours at the Exchange Place Historical Farm, near their home in Kingsport, where he served on the steering committee, gardened, and helped with restoration. He served the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra as chairman of the Stage Committee. A lifelong reader and learner, Jim was active in the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and the Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning. Jim loved to pass time by spending time with family, traveling, reading, solving crossword puzzles, playing bridge, and cheering on his alma maters St. X and the Louisville Cardinals.

Late in life, Jim and Ellen relocated to Franklin, Tennessee, where he continued his civic engagements as a trombone player in the Williamson County Community Band and as a parishioner and member of the Men’s Club at Holy Family Catholic Church.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 26th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN, after visitation with the family from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Inurnment in the church’s columbarium and a reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Exchange Place Living History Farm, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 https://exchangeplacetn.org or Catholic Charities of Nashville, 2806 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 https://givebutter.com.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.

