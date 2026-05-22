James Carl Atkeison, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by the love of his family after a life defined by faith, dedication, entrepreneurship, and quiet generosity. He was 73 years old.

Born on August 25, 1952, in Louisville, Jim was the son of Reverend Henry Conn Atkeison and Bobbye Anne Hagan Atkeison. After a brief period living in Sheffield, Alabama, the Atkeison family settled in Brentwood, Tennessee, where Jim spent much of his youth, forming lifelong roots in Middle Tennessee.

Jim graduated from John Overton High School in 1970 before continuing his education at Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned both his undergraduate degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

In 1976, while working at Baptist Hospital, Jim met the love of his life, Joan. Their partnership became the foundation of nearly five decades of marriage, family, and business. In 1981, they welcomed their only child, Johnathan.

Together in the early 1980s, Jim and Joan founded Association Management Services and Investment Property Services, building the company through years of hard work, integrity, and personal relationships. Jim remained at the helm of the business until his retirement, earning the respect of colleagues and clients throughout the region.

Jim was also a pioneer within the community association management profession in Tennessee. He played an instrumental role in founding the Tennessee chapter of the Community Associations Institute and served as its president in 1988. In recognition of their decades of service and leadership, both Jim and Joan were honored with the organization’s first Lifetime Achievement Awards.

A man of enduring faith, Jim was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church and later Dickson First Baptist Church. He carried himself with humility, steadiness, and a deep sense of responsibility to both his family and community.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Henry Conn Atkeison, Jr., and his mother, Bobbye Anne Atkeison.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joan Atkeison; his son, Johnathan Atkeison and his wife Meredith Fine; and his beloved grandchildren, William Atkeison and Madeline Atkeison, and first cousin Dan McNamara.

His family will remember him as a faithful husband, a loving father and grandfather, a thoughtful businessman, and a man whose life reflected quiet strength, loyalty, and enduring care for those around him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow.

Funeral Services Provided By Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville

9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.