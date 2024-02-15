OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Arthur Heidenway

James “Jim” Arthur Heidenway, age 82, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on February 12, 2024, with his family by his side.

He was born in Oak Park, IL, to the late Walter & Elme Heidenway.

Jim enjoyed collecting classic cars and Lionel Trains, fishing in his Lund in northern Minnesota, playing Contract Rummy, and, most importantly, spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. Jim was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and truly enjoyed being a successful Realtor with Crye-Leike for many years.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandie Heidenway of Brentwood, TN; daughters, Brandie (Brad Schultz) Heidenway of Orr, MN, Karie (Keith) Hickman of Franklin, TN, and Heidi (Nick) Petruzzelli of College Grove, TN; granddaughter, Rylie Rolison of College Grove, TN; and sister, Carol Heidenway of North Aurora, IL.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2640 Buckner Rd. Thompsons Station, TN. Pastor Kurt Hoover will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Thompsons Station.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com

