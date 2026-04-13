James “Jay” Roberson – Age 95 of Brentwood, TN. March 29, 2026. Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Sue D. Roberson. Survived by daughter, Susan Roberson; sons, David (Monica) Roberson and Stephen Roberson; grandchildren, Cara (Mitchell) Roberson and Brian Roberson; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Hargert.

Services will be conducted Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 12:00 Noon at Christ Church by David Roberson. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

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This obituary was published by Legacy.

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