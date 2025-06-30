OBITUARY: James Howard Waller, Jr.

James Howard Waller, Jr., age 66, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, at NHC Franklin. A native of Davidson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late James Howard Waller, Sr. and the late Helen Johnson Waller.

He spent his career in the flooring industry, with over 36 years of service. He loved fishing and hunting. He was a proud member of the Beagle Club. One of his greatest passions was his work. He treasured the time spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepson, Nathaniel Jones Stephens; sisters, Gwendolyn Waller and Jan Martin; father-in-law, Milton Rondall Marlin.

He is survived by his wife, Ronda Marlin Waller; sons, James Lee Hall, James Howard Waller, III, and Dillon McConnell Waller; daughters, Elizabeth Leeann Marlin and Madelyn Aleah Waller; granddaughter, Gwendolyn Violet Waller; mother-in-law, Carolyn Marlin; sister-in-law, Andrea (Harvey) Smithson; several nieces and nephews; several cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Tuesday from 4-8 PM and after 12 Noon on Wednesday.