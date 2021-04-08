OBITUARY: James Graden “Jim” Moore, Jr.

James Graden “Jim” Moore, Jr., Age 65 of Franklin, TN, died suddenly on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Williamson County Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was born on June 2, 1955, in Amory, Mississippi to Jim and Alice Miller Moore. He married Cindy Caveness on January 25, 1986, in Starkville, Mississippi. Jim was a graduate of Amory High School and Mississippi State University. He was a banker and business owner, a member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church, a former President of the Starkville Country Club, where he was known to enjoy several good rounds of golf, and an avid Bulldog Club member. Jim’s love for Mississippi State University was contagious. You could find him tailgating before home football games or in the Left Field Lounge during home baseball games. He was a fervent Gene’s Page follower; thus, he was always up to date on Bulldog sports news. Jim was also a lover of cooking and music trivia. If you were wise, you would never take a bet on music trivia with him. Jim was a family man, most of all, and always put his family first. One of his life’s greatest treasures was seeing his daughter graduate Physician Assistant school and become an Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant. He adored his wife, daughter, and Yorkshire Terrier, Poppy.

Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN with Tim Prather officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery in Booneville, Mississippi.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Cindy Moore of Franklin; his only child and daughter, Jane Alice Moore (Ethan, fiancé) of Louisville, Kentucky; two sisters, Mary Barrett (Steve) of Leesburg, Georgia, and Jamie Reagan (Tom) of Bradenton, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jim and Allee Moore.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Ross, Ed Caveness, Coy Livingston, Ray Beasley, Dr. Vernon Barrow, Steve Barrett, Robbie Caveness, Eddie Caveness and Whit Whitson.

Memorial gifts can be made to Mississippi State University Foundation with designation to the Jim Moore Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762.

Funeral Service

Friday, April 09, 2021

10:00 AM

Brentwood Baptist Church-Baskin Chapel

7777 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027