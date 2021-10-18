OBITUARY: James “Gary” Rice

James Gary Rice, Sr, age 83, promoted to heaven October 15, 2021 in Franklin, TN.

Gary was born Aug. 12, 1938 to the late James and Elizabeth Gibson Rice. Gary was the owner and operator of Rice Electric, Inc since 1957 retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Keep Williamson Beautiful Board for 16 years. Gary achieved his Second Degree Blackbelt in his early 70’s. He was a precinct Election Official over 10 years. Gary was a beloved husband, father and friend.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Clydene Brett Spann. He is survived by his loving wife, Massie Sawyer Rice; son, Jimmy (Lisa) Rice; daughter, Melanie (Joe Ehrhart) Harvey; mother of his children, Betty Shelton; stepchildren, Merritt Ford Hyde and Lanta Ford Parsons; grandchildren, Vinnie, Michael and Martina Formosa; Brooke Rice, Jenna Farro, Austin Ehrhart, Gibson Hyde and Gavin Parsons and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jimmy Rice officiating. The interment will follow at 2:00PM Thursday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Jackie Rainey, Joe Ehrhart, Floyd Sommers, Greg Hurley, Mark Gentry and Josh Farro will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include David Looney, Michael Formosa, Vinnie Formosa and Austin Ehrhart.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Billy Graham Crusade or to Samaritan Purse. Visitation will be held 4-7:00PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com