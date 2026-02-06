James G. [Jim] Olenick, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed peacefully Saturday, January 31, 2026, with his family at his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen H. Olenick and Frances M. [Hlebovy] Olenick. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Delphine C. McMichael and Mary Frances Rish; his brother, Stephen H. [Smokey] Olenick; and his brothers-in-law, Thomas R. McMichael, Michael Riley and Robert P. Rish.

Survived by his High School sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years, Olga J. [Vrabel] Olenick. Devoted daughters Megan [Deron] Hackney of Flushing, Michigan and Molly Olenick of Franklin, Tennessee. Sister: Virginia C. Riley of Kennesaw, Georgia.

Blessed with cherished chosen grandchildren: Todd [Anna] Miller, Katelyn [John] Bishop, Grant [Julianne] Miller and Anna Grace Miller [December 28, 1999 – June 29, 2020]. Maddie, Joe and Paul Sposato.

Jim, one of five children, grew up in Coitsville, Ohio on the Olenick family dairy farm. He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School where he excelled at football. Jim went on to attend Arizona State College [now Arizona State University] earning a spot on the Sun Devils football team during the mid-1950’s. He played both offensive line and center during his collegiate career under the leadership of legendary coaches Dan Devine and Frank Kush.

From 1958 through 1962, Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army, spending part of his service stationed in Crailsheim, Germany. He was honorably discharged upon completion of his military duty.

In 1963, Jim began a dedicated, lifelong career with General Motors. He started in Defiance, Ohio, with the Central Foundry Division, later transferring to Danville, Illinois and then Saginaw and Flint, Michigan, where he worked in Regional Purchasing. After more than three decades of service, he concluded his career with Saturn Corporation, retiring in 1995.

After relocating to Michigan in 1979, he discovered a love for downhill and cross-country skiing, treasuring many years with his family at Boyne Highlands and on the trails of northern Michigan.

An avid golfer, he found great joy at Temple Hills Golf Club where he and Olga were members for 36 years. Jim celebrated two Hole-in Ones in 2008 and 2010.

His love of golf continued through volunteering with the Vinny Invitational Golf Tournaments and supporting both the Men’s and Women’s Golf Programs at Vanderbilt University.

He loved country music, playing the guitar and warm travel destinations with numerous friends and family members over the years.

Jim was a man of deep faith and an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He is now at peace embraced by God’s eternal love.

A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Further details will be shared soon.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that Memorial Donations be made to Cumberland Heights [https://www.cumberlandheights.org], Tunnel to Towers [t2t.org] or St. Matthew Catholic School [stmatthewtn.org].

