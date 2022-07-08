OBITUARY: James Floyd Willis

James “Jim” Floyd Willis, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN passed away July 6, 2022. He was born in Pensacola, FL to the late Willard & Edna Willis.

James spent 25 years serving in the United States Marine Corp. retiring as a Master Sargent in 1982. He moved to Memphis, TN to start a career in education obtaining his doctorate, and serving as Vice President of Workforce Development at Southwest TN Community College.

James is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sylvia Willis of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Steven (Maria) Willis of Washington, D.C., Andy (Lori) Willis of Bogota, Colombia and JohnDavid (Leisa) Willis of Crystal Lake, IL; step children, Charles M. Pegram of Ennis, TX, Deborah (Ron) Sloan of Louisville, KY and Dianne (Tim) Cooper of Parsons, TN; brother, Thornton (Vered) Willis of New York, NY; seventeen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Heritage Church of Christ, 1056 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064. Steve Blackman will officiate. A graveside service with full military honors will be held 11:00AM Monday, July 18, 2022 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ or to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 5-7PM Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at Heritage Church of Christ. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

