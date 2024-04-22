OBITUARY: James Farrell Fisher

James Farrell Fisher passed away on the morning of March 12, 2024, in Brentwood, Tennessee.

He was born in Athens, Tennessee on June 12, 1936, to James Emerson Fisher and Theda Irene Lemons Fisher. His mother and father divorced when Farrell was three years old and he was raised by his grandparents, Riley B. Lemons and Ona Pearl Rowland Lemons, in Cleveland, Tennessee. His mother, Theda, later married Benjamin Franklin Callaway of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Farrell attended Bradley Central High School in Cleveland where he excelled in athletics and graduated in 1954. He starred in baseball, basketball, and football. As a running back and defensive safety, he earned All Tri-State (Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama) honors in football, resulting in a full scholarship to Georgia Tech. After being a red-shirt freshman, he transferred to Baylor University where he played from 1955-1958. Baylor won the 1957 Sugar Bowl defeating the University of Tennessee 13-6.

Farrell married Susan Gaile McNabb of Cleveland, Tennessee, on June 10, 1956. They were married for 67 years and had four children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Farrell pastored churches in Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Alabama. His heart was for international missions and impacting and mentoring pastors in Brazil, Bangladesh, Haiti, India, the Philippines, and Tanzania. In 1983 he formed Macedonian Ministries and launched a ministry that impacted hundreds of thousands of people for the Kingdom of God.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Riley B. and Pearl Lemons, his mother and stepfather, Theda and Frank Callaway, and his father, James Emerson Fisher.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Susan McNabb Fisher; his four children and their spouses, children and grandchildren: Scott Weston Fisher and wife, Tammy Keeney Fisher and their three children, Stephen Michael Fisher and wife, Bradie Huckins Fisher, and children Emerson Lee Fisher and Estelle Renee Fisher; Stephanie Fisher Coleman and husband Robert Spencer Coleman and their children, Robert Henry Coleman, Claire Michelle Coleman, and Amelia Grace Coleman; and Suzanne Marie Fisher.

He is also survived by Farrell and Sue’s daughter, Susan Denise Fisher. Their son, Stan Franklin Fisher and wife LeAnn Boline Fisher and their children, Zachary James Fisher and wife Natalia Strong Fisher, and their daughter Adalyn Maye Fisher; their son, Benjamin Scott Fisher and wife Brooke Strong Fisher, and children William Grant Fisher and Hailey Kathryn Fisher; and daughter Kathryn Lee Fisher. Their son, Stephen Lawrence Fisher and wife Diane Nowlin Fisher and daughter, Lauren Fisher Bryant and her husband Kevin Bryant, and their son, Fisher Michael Bryant. Their daughter Amy Lynn Fisher. And their daughter Meagan Fisher Johnson and husband Justin Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Journey Church, 1600 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

