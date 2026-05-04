James F. “Jimmy” Sack, age 81, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Jimmy was born December 19, 1944, to the late Harry and Sarah Primm Sack. He was born and raised on the Primm farm in Brentwood, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousin, Joe Padula.

He is survived by his daughter Joetta Sack and son-in-law Teak Min of Falls Church, VA; grandchildren, Jameson T. Min and Natalya D. Min and niece, Michelle (Craig) Nunnari of Murfreesboro.

He was a salesman for Dixie Bearings for nearly 30 years and then became a realtor. He was a member of Mother Teresa Catholic Church in Nolensville, TN, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. He found joy in fishing, spending time with friends, and sharing stories with those he loved.

Visitation with the family will be held at London Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, May 4, 2026, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 1:00 pm at London Funeral Home and Crematory with burial to follow in Lone Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Homeward Trails Hounds Fund at www.homewardtrails.org/donate or to an animal rescue of your choice.

London Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

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This obituary was published by London Funeral Home.