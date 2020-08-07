OBITUARY: James Evan Snider

James Evan Snider, 19, of Franklin, TN, passed away on August 3, 2020 in Nashville, TN.

Evan was born in Nashville, TN to James Mark Snider and Terri Lee Snider on February 16, 2001. He went to school at Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he graduated on June 22, 2020. He was involved in football & track and field, but his love was being with his friends and his golden retriever, Sophie. Evan’s friends describe him as: always laughing, caring, a gifted runner, thoughtful, smart, joyful, and the kindest guy in the room.

Evan is preceded in death by his grandfather, James William Snider.

Evan is survived by his sisters: Alli and Bailey Snider, his parents: Mark and Terri Snider, his grandparents: Elzie Snider, Ron and Susan Page.

Celebration of Life will be at 10:00AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Football Field). Visitation will follow the service.

Burial service will be held as a private family event at Williamson Memorial Gardens on Saturday before Evan’s Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Evan’s heart for helping kids going through hardship, please donate to the CPA Fund- Financial Assistance in memory of Evan Snider at: cpalions.org/give.

These funds will be specifically used to support current CPA Upper School or Middle School students enduring financial hardship.