OBITUARY: James Eugene “Gene” Hood

By
Williamson Source
-
James Eugene

James Eugene “Gene” Hood, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away March 28, 2021. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late James & Daisy Hood.

Over the years, Gene worked a variety of jobs in and around Franklin, including a delivery route for Fashion Cleaners. His passion however was country music, “pickin & grinnin”, singing and writing songs.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hood; brothers, Bobby Hood and Kenny Hood; sister, Mary Manier. Gene is survived by his daughter, Karla (Stephen) Roos of Thompsons Station, TN; grandsons, Dylan Roos and Trevor Roos both of Thompsons Station, TN; sisters in-law, Diane Hood and Dot Anglin both of Franklin, TN.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, April 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to a local animal shelter or rescue of your choice. Visitation will be 5-7PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here