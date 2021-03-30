OBITUARY: James Eugene “Gene” Hood

James Eugene “Gene” Hood, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away March 28, 2021. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late James & Daisy Hood.

Over the years, Gene worked a variety of jobs in and around Franklin, including a delivery route for Fashion Cleaners. His passion however was country music, “pickin & grinnin”, singing and writing songs.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hood; brothers, Bobby Hood and Kenny Hood; sister, Mary Manier. Gene is survived by his daughter, Karla (Stephen) Roos of Thompsons Station, TN; grandsons, Dylan Roos and Trevor Roos both of Thompsons Station, TN; sisters in-law, Diane Hood and Dot Anglin both of Franklin, TN.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, April 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to a local animal shelter or rescue of your choice. Visitation will be 5-7PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com