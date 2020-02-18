James Elmer “Jimmy” Waller, age 59 of Thompson Station, TN passed away February 16, 2020. Jimmy was a carpenter in the construction business and a jack of all trades.

Preceded in death by parents, James Milton and Melba Lavonne “Mickey” Tomlin; son, Christopher Berry and daughter Angel Waller.

Survived by: wife, Jewell “Tooter” Waller of Thompson Station, TN; sons, James Waller of Nunnelly, TN, Terry Hoskins of Fairview, TN and Mark Waller of Nashville, TN; daughters, Mandy (Jamey) Watkins of Lyles, TN and Misty Peterman of Monterey, TN; brother, Terry (Kim) Tomlin of College Grove, TN; stepchildren, Angel Smith of College Grove, TN, Christy (Ben) Calendar of Indiana and Kenneth Smith of College Grove, TN; mother in law, Ann Smith Bennett of Thompson Station, TN; nine grandchildren and eight step grandchildren and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Pond Cemetery, Bro. Ryan Austin officiating. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Smith, Jamey Watkins, Adam Tomlin, Jamey Waller, Mark Waller and Matt Eggleston. Memorials may be made to the Jimmy Waller Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com